ALERT DAY: Light snow with a cold & gusty wind

  • SECOND ROUND OF SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING
  • VERY WINDY - REDUCED VISIBILITY
  • 1"-2" OF ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATION - MAINLY ON GRASS

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect 4pm - 10pm this evening for most of the area as an additional round of snow will come through. This round of snow will be a bit more widespread and intense than what we saw this morning. The wind will also pick causing reduced visibility along with cold and blustery condtions.

An additional 1"-2" of snow will be possible with most of it on grassy areas. However, with temperatures in the 30s most of the day the road surfaces will be colder so slick spots will be possible. Bridges and overpasses and side streets to be mainly impacted if untreated. Also look for reduced visibility on the roads with the very gusty wind.

The heaviest and most widespread snow will be during the evening drive before tapering off after 10 pm.

There will be a gradual warming trend tomorrow and through the weekend so whatever does fall will melt away pretty quickly. Our next weather maker will be all rain on Monday with a high near 60°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Snow, cold & windy High: 34°
Overnight: Lingering snow shower Low: 33°
Tomorrow: Rain/Snow showers early. High: 45°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

