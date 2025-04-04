Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ALERT DAY: Major flooding expected as more storms and heavy rain move through

TK4.png
wrtv
TK4.png
Posted

Headlines

  • SEVERE STORM RISK LATE THIS EVENING
  • MAJOR FLOODING CONCERNS THROUGH THE WEEKEND
  • MUCH COOLER TEMPS SET TO ARRIVE

Storms will bring the threat of severe weather once again to Central Indiana this evening and into early Saturday morning. This is not a repeat of Wednesday with a different set up. It is a marginal risk from Indy north and then a slight risk to the south.

TK1.png

Strong wind, hail and flash flooding will be our biggest threats. The tornado threat is fairly low for most. As you get into far southern Indiana it grows a bit. Overall flooding in general will be a major issue going forward. In some the storms this evening it could be Flash Flooding. The most of tomorrow and in the days ahead it will be river flooding.

TK3.png

The last big push of heavy rain will be Saturday. Once that goes through we will get the chance to dry out a bit but with much cooler temperatures. In fact, Sunday don't be surprised if you see a few snow flakes.

TK6.png

A Flood Watch remain in effect for the entire area and we already have numerous Flood Warnings. More warnings are likely in the days ahead. If you live in a flood prone area make sure you are prepared and follow evacuation orders if given.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Storms early Low: 59°
Tomorrow: Areas of heavy rain. Turning colder High: 59° but falling
Sunday: Much colder. Rain/snow showers. High: 46°
Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 Day PM.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk