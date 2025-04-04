ALERT DAY: Major flooding expected as more storms and heavy rain move through

Headlines



SEVERE STORM RISK LATE THIS EVENING

MAJOR FLOODING CONCERNS THROUGH THE WEEKEND

MUCH COOLER TEMPS SET TO ARRIVE

Storms will bring the threat of severe weather once again to Central Indiana this evening and into early Saturday morning. This is not a repeat of Wednesday with a different set up. It is a marginal risk from Indy north and then a slight risk to the south.

wrtv

Strong wind, hail and flash flooding will be our biggest threats. The tornado threat is fairly low for most. As you get into far southern Indiana it grows a bit. Overall flooding in general will be a major issue going forward. In some the storms this evening it could be Flash Flooding. The most of tomorrow and in the days ahead it will be river flooding.

wrtv

The last big push of heavy rain will be Saturday. Once that goes through we will get the chance to dry out a bit but with much cooler temperatures. In fact, Sunday don't be surprised if you see a few snow flakes.

wrtv

A Flood Watch remain in effect for the entire area and we already have numerous Flood Warnings. More warnings are likely in the days ahead. If you live in a flood prone area make sure you are prepared and follow evacuation orders if given.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Storms early Low: 59°

Tomorrow: Areas of heavy rain. Turning colder High: 59° but falling

Sunday: Much colder. Rain/snow showers. High: 46°

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast