ALERT DAY: Severe storms including a tornado threat through the evening hours

Headlines



TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 9 PM

SEVERE THREAT FOR EVERYONE

BEST TORNADO CHANCE SOUTH

A tornado watch has been issued for the southern third of Indiana until 9 PM this evening. For those of you not in the watch area, severe storms will still be possible. The highest potential for rotating storms is within the watch area, which is closer to a warm front and higher dew points. I’m a little surprised that another row of counties to the north is not included in the watch, but again, everyone needs to stay weather-aware this evening.

wrtV

Below is the tornado threat map. In the yellow area, there is a medium risk (about a 10% chance), but even outside the watch, you can see that the low-risk area extends up to Lafayette and over to Richmond. In the brown area, there is about a 5% risk.

WRTV

There is also a risk of hail and strong winds. The tornado threat should decrease as the evening progresses, and we will transition to more of a wind threat. Storms should be moving fairly quickly, so flooding isn’t a major concern for us.

WRTV

Once the cold front moves through this evening, the severe threat will be over. However, it will remain very windy for everyone through tomorrow as colder air moves in. There is a wind advisory for some counties, and temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. The wind, however, will make it feel even colder.

WRTV

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Overnight: Clearing skies. Windy Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Windy. High: 44°

Saturday: Sun & Clouds. High: 43°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast