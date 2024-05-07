ALERT DAY: Severe storms likely throughout the day

Headlines



SEVERE WEATHER LIKELY AFTER 3 PM

LARGE HAIL AND TORNADOES POSSIBLE

ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER TOMORROW

It is a WRTV STORMTEAM ALERT DAY as severe weather will be likely this afternoon and evening. A few storms will be possible earlier in the day as well but they are not expected to be severe. The severe threat will ramp up after 3pm with large hail and tornadoes the main threats. Have a way to get alerts to your phone. Most of the area is under the Enhanced Risk of severe storms.

Below is model data showing the storms developing this afternoon. Initially storms will be more isolated in nature before consolidating into a line of storms during the evening hours.

Another round of severe weather is likely tomorrow afternoon and evening. The further south you are the higher the risk threat. Once again an Enhanced Risk is out from the Storm Prediction Center.

All forms of severe weather will be possible tomorrow as well with flooding an additional threat as multiple round of heavy rain will be possible.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Severe storms likely this afternoon and evening. High: 80°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 60°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Afternoon and evening severe threat High: 83°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast