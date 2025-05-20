Watch Now
Alert Day Tuesday: rainy with severe thunderstorm risk

WRTV
Posted

Headlines

  • RAINY START TUESDAY
  • PM SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK
  • COOLER TEMPERATURES

Get out the door a few minutes early Tuesday. Downpours could slow your morning commute. You may begin to find some areas with standing water. Some thunderstorms are passing through this morning as well, but they do not have a very high risk for severe weather. The severe weather risk increases later today.

MT 1.png

This afternoon and evening is our best chance to see severe thunderstorms. In addition to heavy rain/flooding concerns, we also could see damaging wind gusts. Hail and an isolated tornado are lower threats, but still could be possible.

MT 2.png

Tuesday's highs are split across the area from the 60s to the low 70s.

MT 3.png

Rain and storms should move out of the area overnight, although a few lingering showers remain Wednesday. Wednesday is cooler and breezy with highs staying in the low to mid 60s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Rain & storms. Severe storms possible. High: 68°
Overnight: Showers ending. Low: 57°
Wednesday: Few showers. Cooler and breezy. High: 66°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

MT 7 day.png

