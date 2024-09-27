ALERT DAY: Very windy today with widespread rain

Headlines



HIGH WIND WARNING - GUST TO 60 MPH

1"-3" OF RAINFALL- HIGHEST TO THE SOUTH

RAIN CONTINUES INTO THE WEEKEND

A very wet and windy day for us all across the area today. A High Wind Warning is in place for most of the area today as the wind will pick up and peak from 3 pm - 10 pm. A Wind Advisory is in place for northern counties where gusts won't be quite as high.

Gust could top 60 mph in southern locations and higher than 50mph to the north. Power outages will be a possibility so make sure all your devices are charged and have fresh batteries in your flashlights.

As for the rain, 1"-3" is expected with the higher totals to the south. Flooding isn't a huge concern since we've been so dry but locations that get 3" might have localized issues. Bottom line it is very windy and wet today. Stay inside if you can. High school football will be rough this evening and rain continues off and on tomorrow for college games.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Wet and very windy High: 73°

Overnight: Windy with periods of rain Low: 70°

Tomorrow: Periods of rain High: 73°

