ALERT DAY: Winter Weather Advisory as light but steady snow falls

Headlines



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

2"-4" OF ACCUMULATIONS

HEAVIEST SNOW THIS AFTERNOON/EARLY EVENING

It's another WRTV STORMTEAM ALERT DAY as more accumulating snow will fall this afternoon and this evening. It will become the most steady after the lunch hour and then be with us through the evening commute before tapering after 9am. The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with southern Indiana under a Winter Storm Warning. This is where you could find slightly higher totals.

wrtv

Most of the area will see 2"-4" with higher totals in the southern and southeastern areas. Temperatures will remain in the 20s so this will be all snow. It will never get super heavy but it will be light and steady through the evening drive.

wrtv

Temperatures will get close to freezing over the weekend but then another blast of cold air arrives the middle of next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow. High: 27°

Overnight: Snow tapers. Very cold. Low: 12°

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Flurries. High: 26°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High: 32°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast