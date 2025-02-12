ALERT DAY: Wintry mix impacts the area this afternoon and evening

Headlines



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NORTH FROM 1PM -4 AM

SLICK EVENING COMMUTE LIKELY FROM INDY NORTH

PATTERN REMAINS ACTIVE

Today is WRTV StormTeam Alert Day as a wintry mix moves quickly through the area. The precipitation will ramp up this afternoon and will be fairly widespread through the evening hours. Where it is snow and freezing rain from Indy north travel will likely be tough with slick conditions.

Where the precipitation remains all snow look for about 1"-3" with isolated higher amounts further north. From Muncie to Indy to Terre Haute ice will be possible with freezing rain. This will likely be a thin band and the ice will be enough to slicken roads but not take down branches or power lines. South of Indy there could be a brief period of freezing rain before going over to all rain.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 1pm - 4 am tomorrow morning for many counties north of I-70.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Wintry mix. Snow north/Rain south. High: 34°

Overnight: Wintry mix tapers off Low: 25°

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. High: 30°

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast