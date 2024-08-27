ALERT: Heat Advisory/Warning continues into Wednesday

The heat combined with the humidity is making it pretty miserable to spend much time outdoors. Our Heat Advisory continues until 9pm and will be in effect again Wednesday from 11am-8pm. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect across far northern areas.

Temperatures will be slow to cool this evening. Even with clear skies, we have temperatures still in the middle 80s at 10pm. Far northern areas could get in on an isolated shower or storm overnight, but the majority of the area stays dry.

wrtv

A warm start in the 70s Wednesday means it won't take long to heat up again. Afternoon highs are likely to reach the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100° to 105°. Sunny skies become partly sunny with the chance for some afternoon storms. There is a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) that a few storms could produce gusty winds. The high humidity will likely lead to areas of heavy rainfall as well.

wrtv

The heat sticks around through the end of the week. A cold front brings more storm chances Friday. That will be followed by a drop in temperatures and humidity.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated rain chance north. Low: 73°

Wednesday: Partly sunny. 40% chance of t'storms. High: 94°

Thursday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of t'storms. High: 93°

Friday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of t'storms. High: 94°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast