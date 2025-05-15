ALERT: Isolated severe storms this evening. Severe storms possible again Friday.

A warm and humid day is in progress across Central Indiana. There remains the chance for an isolated severe storm or two this evening into tonight. Most of us are likely to avoid storms as there's a pretty hefty "lid" on the atmosphere, which will limit storm coverage. The best chance for storms will be across northern areas. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats with any storms that do develop.

It's a mild start to our Friday with temperatures in the middle 60s. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine through much of the day, and humidity will be a bit lower than it was Thursday. Clouds begin to build during the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s.

The potential for severe storms is a bit higher late Friday afternoon into the evening. The greatest concentration of storms is expected across southern and Central Indiana. There is a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) from Bloomington south. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats once again, but a tornado can't be ruled out.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated severe storms. Partly cloudy. Low: 65°

Friday: Mostly sunny. PM severe storms possible. High: 86°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 73°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast