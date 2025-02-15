Watch Now
ALERT: Rain returns this evening. Transition to accumulating snow overnight.

Headlines

  • Rain could be heavy at times
  • Transition to snow overnight
  • Much colder feel Sunday

Widespread rain returns from the south this evening. It could be heavy at times, especially south of I-70. Rainfall totals topping 1" could lead to some localized flooding.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas north and east of Indy from midnight to 1PM Sunday. Overnight, we transition from rain to snow. For Indy and surrounding areas, the most likely window for snow is between 2AM and 8AM Sunday.

Snowfall totals of 1"-3" are expected along and north of I-70. A coating to 2" of snow should be most common south of I-70. The snow on top of rain/ice could make travel difficult heading into the first half of our Sunday.

Temperatures hold in the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday. NW winds will gust to 35 mph making it feel much colder. If you have to venture out, dress for wind chills in the teens. We will continue with scattered snow showers through the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Rain to snow. Low: 28°
Sunday: AM snow to snow showers. Windy. High: 31°
Monday: Partly sunny. High: 18°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 17°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

