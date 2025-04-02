ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11pm

Headlines



All forms of severe weather possible this evening into tonight

Gusty winds outside of the storms

Very heavy rainfall possible through Saturday

A Tornado WATCH has been issued for the western half of Indiana until 11pm. Indianapolis is included. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) covers much of Central Indiana for the threat of severe storms this evening into tonight. The northern third of the state is in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5). Tornadoes and strong, damaging winds are the main threats of concern. Some hail and flash flooding are also possible. Our window for severe weather is 6pm in the west to 1am in the east.

Portions of Central Indiana could see between 1" and 3" of rain tonight. This starts off another very active period of weather. Rain will be possible off and on through Saturday. Between now and then, the map below shows some areas could see more than 4" or 5" of rainfall. A Flood Watch continues until 8am Sunday. Remember to never drive through or play in high water.

We will get several hours to dry out Thursday. However, more rain develops later in the day with some heavy rain possible across southern locations Thursday night.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Severe storms and heavy rain. Low: 55°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops. High: 65°

Friday: Areas of rain. High: 64°

Saturday: Areas of heavy rain. High: 62°

