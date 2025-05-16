ALERT: Severe storms expected this evening. Tornado WATCH until 11pm

If you are going to be out and about this evening, make sure you have a way to get alerts about changing weather. Much of Central Indiana is under a Tornado WATCH until 11pm. We're looking at a window of generally 5pm to 10pm for strong to severe storms to cross Indiana. Much of Central Indiana remains in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) is in place across southern locations.

Widespread wind gusts of 70+ mph will be the biggest threat with these storms. Large hail is also possible. The tornado potential is greatest along and south of a Bloomington to Columbus line, but we can't rule one or two out elsewhere.

Calmer and cooler weather returns for the weekend. We'll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Scattered storms early. Partly cloudy. Low: 59°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 71°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast