Watch Now
Weather

Actions

ALERT: Severe storms expected this evening. Tornado WATCH until 11pm

KM5.png
wrtv
KM5.png
Posted
and last updated

If you are going to be out and about this evening, make sure you have a way to get alerts about changing weather. Much of Central Indiana is under a Tornado WATCH until 11pm. We're looking at a window of generally 5pm to 10pm for strong to severe storms to cross Indiana. Much of Central Indiana remains in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) for severe weather. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) is in place across southern locations.

KM2.png

Widespread wind gusts of 70+ mph will be the biggest threat with these storms. Large hail is also possible. The tornado potential is greatest along and south of a Bloomington to Columbus line, but we can't rule one or two out elsewhere.

KM3.png

Calmer and cooler weather returns for the weekend. We'll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine with highs in the low to middle 70s.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Scattered storms early. Partly cloudy. Low: 59°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 71°
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 75°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk