ALERT: Severe storms possible again this evening for southern locations

Posted at 7:22 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 07:22:23-04

  • PARTLY CLOUDY MOST OF THE DAY
  • SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE ONCE AGAIN THIS EVENING
  • BEST CHANCE OF STORMS WILL BE SOUTH OF INDY

Once again today strong to severe storms are in the forecast. The overall weather set up is diffenent though today and the storms shouldn't be as widespread as yesterday. The best chance of these storms will be the further south you go across central Indiana.

Southern area are under and "enhanced risk" of storms with a "slight risk" along I-70 and then the threat decreases as you go north. Unlike yesterday, the tornado threat will be much lower today but wind and hail will be possible along with multiple rounds of heavy rain.

Once we get past today cooler weather will settle in for the remainder of the week with highs in the 60s. A few light showers will be possible in the afternoon hours. The best chance will be across northern locations.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Evening storms High: 83°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Patchy Fog. Low: 62°
Tomorrow: Partly sunny - Few spotty showers. High: 67°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

