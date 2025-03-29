ALERT: Severe storms possible Sunday

If you are heading out this evening, be prepared for some wet weather. Scattered showers continue to move across Central Indiana this evening into tonight. These are generally expected to be light. Rainfall totals are likely to stay under a quarter of an inch. Temperatures remain mild with lows around 60°.

We are expecting some dry time for the first half of our Sunday. Although a few showers or storms are possible, these are not expected to be severe.

We may see some breaks of sunshine early Sunday afternoon. This would actually add to the fuel for developing storms. Our window for severe weather looks to be between 2pm and 10pm Sunday. An Enhanced Risk (Level 3 of 5) continues for all of Indiana. Gusty winds and some large hail are the main threats. Tornadoes are possible with the greatest potential along and south of a Sullivan to Greensburg line. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, but the quick motion should limit widespread flooding.

wrtv

Temperatures remain very mild Sunday. Although we won't see a big swing in temperatures, highs still reach into the lower 70s. South winds could gust around 30 mph.

wrtv

A shot of much cooler air comes in for the start of the week. Monday brings mostly cloudy skies and highs only in the 40s.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low: 60°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. High: 73°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. High: 47°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 53°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast