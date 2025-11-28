ALERT: Snow will impact weekend travel

Our weather stays quiet for your Friday evening plans. We just stay cold with increasing clouds overnight. Lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Saturday is a WRTV Storm Team ALERT Day. Indy and areas to the north are included in a Winter Storm WARNING 7AM Saturday until 10AM Sunday. Areas to the south are under a Winter Weather ADVISORY for the same time period. Light snow overspreads the area Saturday morning. Temperatures in the 20s will allow snow to instantly stick to any untreated surfaces, and could create some slick roads. Snowfall amounts through sunset are likely to be on the light side. A coating south to 3" north will be possible through 6PM. Temperatures spend much of the day in the 20s and lower 30s. A SE breeze keeps wind chills in the 20s.

wrtv

While snow is possible throughout the day Saturday, the heaviest rates are likely to occur Saturday evening.

wrtv

Areas near I-70 present the biggest forecast challenge when it comes to snowfall amounts. Some models bring the rain/snow line into the area earlier than others. This would impact snowfall totals, with a sharp drop in amounts over a short distance. We do expect temperatures to warm enough to mix in or switch over to some rain across central and southern areas Saturday night. This will also eat away at snow already on the ground. All of that said, snowfall amounts are expected to range from a coating in far southern areas to possibly 7"+ in far northern spots. The metro area could see a sharp gradient from about 2" in SE areas to about 6" in NW areas. We will continue to fine tune the forecast as we get more information.

wrtv

We're breezy and cold Sunday. A few flurries or snow showers are possible as temperatures fall from a morning high around 30°. Winds will gust around 30 mph.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low: 22°

Saturday: Snow develops. Breezy. High: 33°

Sunday: Cloudy and breezy. Flurries/snow shower possible. High: 30°, temps fall

Monday: Cloudy and cold. Snow showers late. High: 30°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast