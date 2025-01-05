ALERT: Winter Storm Warning now in place through Monday evening

Headlines



WINTER STORM WARNING INTO MONDAY

HEAVY SNOW FOR MOST. SOME SLEET AND ICE SOUTH

GUSTY WINDS WITH BLOW & DRIFTING MONDAY

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for almost the entire state through 7 p.m. Monday. Well to the north it is a Winter Weather Advisory where snowfall totals will likely be a bit lower.

Snow will continue to overspread the area throughout the day with the heaviest snow this evening for most of us.

Snowfall rates could be well over 1" per hour in some areas making travel extremely difficult.

At times, sleet and some freezing rain may mix into southern locations this afternoon. But late tonight and overnight everyone will be all snow.

The snow will taper off tomorrow morning after the a.m. drive.

But the morning commute will be very difficult, especially in areas that could potentially see over 10" of snow.

We are still expecting a fairly sharp cut-off to the north with lower totals but much of the area will be in the 5"-10"+ range.

The best chance for a pocket of 10"+ will be southeast of Indy and potentially from the Bloomington to Columbus to Rushville and Shelbyville areas. Indy area remains in the 5"8" range with lower totals from Indy north again.

Any mixing that takes place goes back to all snow tonight and that is also when the wind will pick up.

Gusts of 30 - 40 mph will kick in resulting in blowing and drifting. This also will make it tough for road crews so try to stay off the roads if possible.

Stay with WRTV throughout the day and check in with Good Morning Indiana Monday morning for the latest on school delays and closures.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Snow, heavy at times. Some mixing south High: 25°

Overnight: Snow with blowing and drifting Low: 21°

Tomorrow: Snow tapers High: 27°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast