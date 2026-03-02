ALERT: Wintry mix making Monday morning commute tricky

Headlines



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

BIG WARM-UP THIS WEEK

SHOWERS & STORMS LIKELY

Snow, sleet, and wintry mix is making a mess of the Monday morning commute. There is a winter weather advisory in place for most of our area through 9am. If you are headed out the door early this morning, make sure you allow extra time and check for any closings and delays. This system will mark most of the morning hours before getting out of here around midday. Here is a look at central Indiana around noon.

WRTV

After this clears our focus shifts to a very active pattern. March is certainly coming in like a lion. There is a rain chance nearly every day this week. Some days will end up more active then others.

WRTV

This pattern looks to hold. We are in for an early spring preview, at least for the first week of March. One more reminder, we "spring forward" this weekend and Daylight Saving Time starts.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM wintry mix. High: 44°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 38°

Tomorrow: Rainy. High: 56°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast