An icy start to the new year

Warmer weather on the way
Warming up this week
  • ICY AM DRIVE
  • DRYING OUT THIS WEEK
  • WARMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

It is an icy start to the new year with mist and drizzle freezing to the roads following an overnight cold front. We will stay sub freezing today, so take it slow!

Thursday Forecast

Friday clear and we get back to some sunshine.

Friday Morning

Warmer weather is on the way with high temperatures getting back into the 40s and 50s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 29°
Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 18°
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

