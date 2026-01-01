Headlines



ICY AM DRIVE

DRYING OUT THIS WEEK

WARMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK

It is an icy start to the new year with mist and drizzle freezing to the roads following an overnight cold front. We will stay sub freezing today, so take it slow!

WRTV

Friday clear and we get back to some sunshine.

WRTV

Warmer weather is on the way with high temperatures getting back into the 40s and 50s next week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. High: 29°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 18°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 33°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast