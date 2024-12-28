Another round of soaking rain and wind on the way

Headlines



Rain overnight through Sunday. Heavy at times.

Gusty winds also possible Sunday.

Big temperature swing ahead.

Mild temperatures stay in place as we wait for our next weather system to arrive. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s for overnight lows. Rain develops tonight and could be heavy at times heading into Sunday morning.

Widespread rain starts our Sunday. We do expect coverage of the rain to become more scattered for the middle of the day. However, more showers return for the afternoon. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches will be widespread. As we get on the back side of the system, some cooler air will get drawn into Central Indiana. Temperatures fall into the middle 40s during the afternoon. The system also has a windy side to it. A steady wind between 10 and 20 mph could gust around 40 mph at times.

Another system brings even more rain during the day Tuesday. We should see things drying out in time for your evening NYE plans. As we turn the calendar to a new year, temperatures turn much colder. Highs are likely stuck in the 20s by Friday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain develops. Low: 51°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain and wind. Temps fall during the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 50°

Tuesday: Rain likely. Breezy. High: 46°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast