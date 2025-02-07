Another system brings potential for rain and freezing rain

Our next weather system arrives tonight. Some light freezing rain is possible, but only isolated slick spots are expected. Cloudy skies return with lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday will be a gray day with some light freezing rain possible through the morning. As temperatures warm, we expect a chilly rain to take over. High temperatures range from the mid 30s north to mid 40s south.

wrtv

Dry and a little colder for the second half of the weekend. Highs are limited to the middle 30s.

wrtv

A couple more systems come our way next week. Scattered snow showers are possible Tuesday. A better chance for accumulating snow arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain possible. Low: 31°

Saturday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Freezing rain possible. High: 40°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High: 36°

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 38°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast