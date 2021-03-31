April outlook brings a roller coaster ride of temperatures

When it comes to March weather, you've likely heard the saying, "In like a lion, out like a lamb." According to the Farmers' Almanac, it's likely this saying originated from the ancestral belief that there should be balance in weather and life.

In reality, March in Central Indiana came in more like a lamb. We waited 11 days for our first rainfall. That set off more of a lion-like period with roaring winds peaking at nearly 60 mph.

Things aren't exactly coming up roses in April either. In fact, you'll want to cover up or bring your spring plants indoors the next couple of nights with a hard freeze expected.

The cold nights aren't unusual with our average last freeze typically occurring in the middle of the month. We just MIGHT see those frosty conditions end a little earlier this year.

Temperatures are expected to surge well above average over the next couple of weeks.

The official April weather outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above average temperatures across Central Indiana. Our average high jumps ten degrees from 58 on the first to 68 by month's end.

What about April showers? The outlook for the month is a little less certain with equal chances of above, below or near average precipitation.

The bottom line is we have to be ready for anything, because the lion can come roaring into April too!