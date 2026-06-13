At least 9 tornadoes hit Indiana during nighttime storms; at least 4 injured

(WRTV) -- So far, the National Weather Service has confirmed nine tornadoes hit Indiana on Thursday night, and at least four people were injured.

Here, by Eastern Daylight Saving time, are the six tornadoes that had been surveyed as of 10 p.m. Friday:

9:58-10:01 p.m.: northeast of Logansport

Winds peaked at 90 mph in the tornado that was up to 100 yards wide and traveled 1.5 miles. Cass County Emergency Management helped to confirm the tornado with a drone. The tornado began just south of County Road 325 North between County Road 400 East and 450 East, where the roof of a barn was damaged. The tornado then tracked northeast and produced noticeable scouring of crops. The tornado destroyed a 40-foot pole barn on County Road 375 North and caused additional damage to the roofs of barns along County Road 500 East. The tornado dissipated around County Road 425 North, where some minor tree damage was observed.

10:11-10:12 p.m., east of the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 interchange near Plymouth

Winds peaked at 90 mph in the tornado that was up to 125 yards wide and traveled 0.7 of a mile. The tornado spun up south of 8A Road on King Rd, uprooting or snapping multiple trees and causing damage to a barn. The tornado continued northeast, flipping a farm's large irrigation system before entering a grove of trees, causing several snapped trees. The circulation moved quickly northeast, knocking down a few more trees north of 8A Road. The tornado quickly lifted on the north side of 8A Road after doing significant damage to a barn.

10:22-10:27 p.m., southeast edge of Wabash

Winds peaked at 110 mph in the tornado that traveled 4.7 miles. Two people were injured. The tornado touched down around Wabash County roads West 400 South and South 300 West, where wood utility poles were snapped at the base. The tornado then raced northeast to Glendale Drive, McKibben Street, and Barkley Drive in Wabash, where homes lost shingles or even portions of the roof decking. Debris was lofted into nearby tree lines. One dual-axle fifth-wheel camper was tipped over. Beyond Berkley Drive, damage was limited to small limbs down in the neighborhood. Farther northeast, in the vicinity of Lafountaine Avenue and West Waterworks Road, an outbuilding was destroyed when its south-facing door appeared to be blown, in, resulting in a collapse of walls and loss of roof panels. The tornado reached its peak intensity as it moved over properties on West Waterworks Road, which the two injuries were reported as homes lost windows and roof decking, and a manufactured home was shifted several feet off its foundation. Beyond South Meridian Road, damage was limited to downed trees or branches. Power lines were down near East Baumbauer Road, where the tornado appears to have lifted.

10:46-10:50 p.m., Elkhart

Winds peaked at 115 mph in the tornado that was up to 100 yards wide and traveled 2.2 miles. One person was hurt. The weather service had no additional information on the tornado on its website.

11-11:02 p.m., northwest Jay County

Winds peaked at 80 mph in the tornado that was up to 75 yards wide and traveled 1.1 miles. Jay County Emergency Management drone footage helped to confirm the weak tornado within a line of severe thunderstorms. The tornado began just south of County Road 550 North, where a barn had the roof blown off. There was also some roof damage to a nearby house, and several trees were snapped. Debris was lofted well northeast into nearby fields. Debris was observed all the way to State Road 1, where additional minor tree and roof damage was found. The tornado dissipated shortly after crossing State Road 1.

11:17-11:18 p.m., southeast of Farmland

Winds peaked at 70 mph in the tornado that was up to 25 yards wide and traveled 0.3 of a mile. The weak tornado touched down in a field northwest of a tree line west of Randolph County Road 675 North. It then crossed another tree line and traveled through a cornfield, with drone footage revealing a clear circulation and path within the corn. It then impacted a home north of the intersection of County Road 675 West and 100 North. It pushed and rotated a recreational vehicle, ripped off an awning, and tore a 500-gallon propane tank off its concrete block. The drone footage then shows the circulation ends east of County Road 675 West.

More to come

That list on Friday night did not yet include surveys of three tornadoes in Lake and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

Leaders in the Lake County town of Merrillville on Friday said they'd recorded at least one injury and damage to a Catholic high school and 200 other buildings.