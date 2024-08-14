August has been pretty dry, but rain chances are about to return

We haven't had measurable rain since August 2nd. Before the week is over, we do have some chances for this dry stretch to come to an end.

Quiet and pleasant weather continues this evening. Skies stay partly cloudy overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

An approaching warm front brings an increase in clouds and humidity Thursday. It also brings the chance for some areas of rain and possible rumbles of thunder. We're still expecting many dry hours with highs in the lower 80s.

wrtv

Additional storms are possible overnight Thursday into early Friday. A few of these could be strong to severe. Gusty winds are the main threat. A Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) already covers much of central Indiana. A Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) includes the western third of the state.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of t'storms. High: 83°

Friday: Partly sunny. T'storms possible. High: 86°

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. High: 84°

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% chance of showers. High: 82°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast