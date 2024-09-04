Back into the 80s today with mostly sunny skies

Headlines



After a few days in the 70s today we make the jump back into the mid 80s for afternoon highs. Skies will be mostly sunny with just some high clouds across southern locations. We will stay dry.

Tomorrow morning won't be as cool with temperatures around 60°. The warmer start will end in a warmer finish as we climb into the upper 80s. While warmer it will still be comfortable as the humidity doesn't really climb.

A cold front arrives on Friday. A brief round of rain will be possible as the front passes. The showers will be quick and light so don't cancel any plans.

Once the front passes it will be much cooler this weekend. Highs only in the 60s Saturday. Sunday morning will be in the 40s with some areas to the north maybe even in the upper 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 85°

Overnight: Mainly Clear. Low: 65°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warm. High: 87°

Friday: Partly cloudy. Spotty showers. High: 81°

