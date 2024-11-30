Batch of snow impacts areas mainly south of Indy

Any travel plans south of Indy will be impacted by a system bringing light snow to the area. Those snow chances should wind down by midnight. Accumulations are expected to be light with most areas getting 1" or less. 1-2" snowfall can't be ruled out across far SW areas. There is a Winter Weather Advisory along and south of a Sullivan to Seymour line until 1AM.

wrtv

Sunday starts with clouds, but we will see sunshine return to the area through the day. Temperatures continue to run well below average. Even with some afternoon sunshine, we're looking at highs in the upper 20s to around 30°. We should be in the middle 40s to start December.

wrtv

We can't rule out some light precip from time to time this week, but much of the week should be dry. Temperatures climb closer to normal Wednesday, but get knocked right back down Thursday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers south. Low: 19°

Sunday: Decreasing clouds. High: 30°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High: 30°

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 40°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast