Beautiful Weather Heading into the Weekend

Big Humidity Drop
Friday Forecast
  • LOWER HUMIDITY
  • STATE FAIR WEEKEND FORECAST
  • SLOWLY WARMING

We are heading into an amazing stretch of weather. Sunshine is back and temperatures will be running near 80°. Humidity will be much lower, making it feel a lot better. It will be a near perfect start to the Indiana State Fair.

Fair Forecast

The rest of the weekend keeps this nice weather going. Expect highs in the upper 70s and mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast

We will slowly warm back into the mid 80s. Scattered storms and showers fill in the forecast next week. No one day looks like a washout, though.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°
Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

