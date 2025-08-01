Beautiful Weather Heading into the Weekend

Headlines



LOWER HUMIDITY

STATE FAIR WEEKEND FORECAST

SLOWLY WARMING

We are heading into an amazing stretch of weather. Sunshine is back and temperatures will be running near 80°. Humidity will be much lower, making it feel a lot better. It will be a near perfect start to the Indiana State Fair.

The rest of the weekend keeps this nice weather going. Expect highs in the upper 70s and mid 80s.

We will slowly warm back into the mid 80s. Scattered storms and showers fill in the forecast next week. No one day looks like a washout, though.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Overnight: Partly Cloudy. Low: 58°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 79°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast