Big temperature changes this week

- WARMER WEATHER NEXT FEW DAYS
- SPOTTY RAIN TO SNOW
- COLDER THIS WEEKEND
We are off to a warm start with highs getting back into the 40s and even 50s! Sunshine is back by Monday afternoon, which is always nice this time of year. Our next chance of rain is back Tuesday evening.
Tuesday brings an even bigger warm-up. By the afternoon, we could hit the low 50s.
Scattered snow showers are possible toward the end of the week. Thankfully, it doesn't look like a major system.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 42°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 32°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 50°
