Big temperature changes this week

Scattered snow showers by the end of the week
Monday Forecast
  • WARMER WEATHER NEXT FEW DAYS
  • SPOTTY RAIN TO SNOW
  • COLDER THIS WEEKEND

We are off to a warm start with highs getting back into the 40s and even 50s! Sunshine is back by Monday afternoon, which is always nice this time of year. Our next chance of rain is back Tuesday evening.

Tuesday Evening Rain

Tuesday brings an even bigger warm-up. By the afternoon, we could hit the low 50s.

Tuesday

Scattered snow showers are possible toward the end of the week. Thankfully, it doesn't look like a major system.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 42°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 32°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 50°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

7 day

