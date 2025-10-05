Big temperature swing coming this week

So far, 80s have ruled our October weather. That changes in a pretty big way this week.

We're rounding out the first weekend of the month with some really nice weather. Skies stay mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

Monday is likely to be our last day to bring the summer warmth for a while. Afternoon temperatures still warm into the lower 80s with a few more clouds working in as well. We will notice a little more humidity as a SW wind brings in a little more moisture for our next weather system to work with.

A cold front sweeps our way Monday night into Tuesday. Our best chance of rain likely holds off until after midnight Monday night and lingers into Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts do look a little lower for some areas than they did 24 hours ago. There's likely to be a sharp cut-off in totals across Central Indiana with heaviest totals south of I-70. After that, we're back to another dry stretch through the rest of the 7-day forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 63°

Monday: Sun and clouds. High: 83°

Monday night: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible. Low: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High: 73°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast