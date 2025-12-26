Big temperature swings ahead

Headlines



RAINY & WARM INTO THE WEEKEND

STORMS AND SHOWERS ON SUNDAY

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We will keep our warm streak going into the weekend with temperatures well above average for December. Sunday ends up rainy with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

Some of these storms could produce a strong wind gusts. There is a low end severe threat so have a way to get alerts, just in case.

We end up much colder next week. Look at the swing from low to high Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Some could drop 40°! New Year's eve and New Year's day looks cold buy dry for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: AM showers. High: 64°

Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 41°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°

