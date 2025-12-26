Big temperature swings ahead

Headlines
- RAINY & WARM INTO THE WEEKEND
- STORMS AND SHOWERS ON SUNDAY
- MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK
We will keep our warm streak going into the weekend with temperatures well above average for December. Sunday ends up rainy with an isolated thunderstorm possible.
Some of these storms could produce a strong wind gusts. There is a low end severe threat so have a way to get alerts, just in case.
We end up much colder next week. Look at the swing from low to high Sunday afternoon into Monday morning. Some could drop 40°! New Year's eve and New Year's day looks cold buy dry for now.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: AM showers. High: 64°
Overnight: Cloudy. Low: 41°
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast