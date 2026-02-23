Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Big temperature swings expected this week

Even warmer weather back for the weekend
Monday's Forecast
Headlines

  • COLD AIR TO START THE WEEK
  • QUICK WARM-UP
  • EVEN WARMER FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND

Winter hangs on with temperatures only making it to the low 30s for Monday afternoon. We get a lot warmer Tuesday and into Wednesday. Any snow left on the ground from the weekend will likely melt over the next few days.

Tuesday Forecast

Looking long-term, we likely hold on to warmer temperatures. This forecast is for March 3rd-9th. There is a good shot we end up above average.

Temperature outlook

Some light rain is possible Tuesday evening. There is a also a light wintry mix chance Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 31°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 20°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

