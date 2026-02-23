Big temperature swings expected this week

Headlines
- COLD AIR TO START THE WEEK
- QUICK WARM-UP
- EVEN WARMER FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND
Winter hangs on with temperatures only making it to the low 30s for Monday afternoon. We get a lot warmer Tuesday and into Wednesday. Any snow left on the ground from the weekend will likely melt over the next few days.
Looking long-term, we likely hold on to warmer temperatures. This forecast is for March 3rd-9th. There is a good shot we end up above average.
Some light rain is possible Tuesday evening. There is a also a light wintry mix chance Tuesday morning.
Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. High: 31°
Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 20°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°
Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast