Big temperature swings expected this week

Headlines



COLD AIR TO START THE WEEK

QUICK WARM-UP

EVEN WARMER FOR PART OF THE WEEKEND

Winter hangs on with temperatures only making it to the low 30s for Monday afternoon. We get a lot warmer Tuesday and into Wednesday. Any snow left on the ground from the weekend will likely melt over the next few days.

WRTV

Looking long-term, we likely hold on to warmer temperatures. This forecast is for March 3rd-9th. There is a good shot we end up above average.

WRTV

Some light rain is possible Tuesday evening. There is a also a light wintry mix chance Tuesday morning.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 31°

Overnight: Mostly sunny. Low: 20°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 43°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast