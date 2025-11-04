Big Temperature Swings this Week

Headlines



WINDY WARM-UP

RAIN RETURNS FOR FRIDAY

MUCH COLDER NEXT WEEK

We will see some big changes here of the next week. Temperatures will climb as warm as the upper 60s to drop back into the 20s next week. Tuesday and Wednesday run above average in the mid to upper 60s before a stronger wind builds in tomorrow.

It will be dry sunny skies through the week until we get to Friday. Rain looks most widespread during the morning hours. It will also be windy after that front clears.

Eyes on next week and temperatures drop into the 20s! We could even see the first snowflakes fly in our northern communities.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 64°

Overnight: Clear. Low: 50°

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 69°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast