Big weekend warm-up!

Headlines



WARMER THIS WEEKEND

WINDY AT TIMES

RAIN IS BACK NEXT WEEK

Our warm-up kicks into high gear starting Friday afternoon. under sunny skies, we will climb back into the mid 60s! That is 10-15° above average for this time of year. That warmth will hold on overnight. Take a look a t the forecast lows for Saturday morning.

WRTV

Saturday is the warmest day of the week. While it will be cloudy, that is not enough to stop us getting to the low 70s. That is 4° off of tying a record high. Temperatures drop again on Sudnay, back to a more November like number.

WRTV

We are watching some rain potential for next week. Monday night into Tuesday will feature some showers. Thursday is looking wet, for now.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 65°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 55°

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 70°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast