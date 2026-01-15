Bitter cold air brings another chance for snow

Headlines



BITTER COLD AIR IN PLACE

OVERNIGHT SNOW CHANCE

COLDER AIR NEXT WEEK

We are back to winter-like weather. Temperatures are much colder than earlier in the week. Highs for Thursday are capped in the mid 20s. That will lead to an overnight snow chance. Most of the snow falls well before sunrise. Hopefully road crews can get ahead of it before most of u hit the road.

That could make a for a slick start so take it slow. There is another chance for a rain snow mix through midday Friday.

Temperatures get a lot colder by the weekend and into next week. Overnight lows dip into the single digit range with highs in the teens and 20s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 26°

Overnight: Light snow. Low: 22°

Tomorrow: Rain/snow mix. High: 38°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast