Bitter cold air for the first week of December

A BITTER COLD WEEK

SCATTERED SNOW CHANCES

STAYING COLD INTO NEXT WEEK

Cold air rushes in behind our Tuesday morning snow. Temperatures will hold in the 20s for Tuesday afternoon with readings plummeting Tuesday night. If you don't get a chance to clear the snow today it will likely flash freeze overnight with temperatures in the teens.

There are a few more chances for scattered snow showers Wednesday evening and again on Friday. Overall the snow looks light, but don't be surprised if you see some flakes flying.

Even colder air is forecast to fill in by the end of the week. We are looking at highs in the 20s and lows in the single digit range. That is well below our average high of 45° for this time of year.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Cloudy. High: 29°

Overnight: Fog possible. Low: 17°

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High: 35°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast