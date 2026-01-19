Bitter cold in store for this week

Headlines



BITTER COLD

A BIT WARMER BY MIDWEEK

ANOTHER BIG TEMPERATURE DROP NEXT WEEKEND

It will be very cold today. From sunrise to sunset the wind chill, or feels like temperature, will be sub zero. If you are headed to Bloomington tonight to watch the Hoosiers take on Miami, know that it will be very cold. On the flip side, Hard Rock Stadium will be in the 60s.

Our cold air sticks around into Tuesday morning. Temperatures start off in the single digit range with highs managing to get back into the mid 20s.

There is a short break from the extreme cold by Wednesday with highs back in the 40s. Take full advantage, because there is another big temperature drop by the weekend.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 13°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Low: 6°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 26°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast