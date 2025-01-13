Bitter cold the next few days with light snow tomorrow

Headlines



TEMPS STRUGGLE TO WARM TODAY

LIGHT SNOW TOMORROW FOR SOME

SUB ZERO TEMPS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AM

Today will be a quiet day of weather with very little warming that will take place. We hit out high temperature for the day just after midnight. The rest of the day we will slowly climb out of the teens into the low 20s. Skies will start partly cloudy before clouds gather this evening.

wrtv

Tomorrow morning a quick clipper system will more through. It arrives towards the tail end of the morning commute and it will be out of the area by early afternoon. There isn't a lot of moisture with this but with the cold temperatures the snow could fluff up to around an inch in spots. Roads could get covered as well.

wrtv

Once out of a band of around 1" the rest of the area will be an inch or less of snow.

wrtv

With snow still on the ground and clear skies temperatures Wednesday morning will likely be below zero. Once past Wednesday we see a warming trend above freezing by Thursday and then this weekend another storm will arrive. This looks to be a mix of rain and snow. Plenty of time to fine tune the forecast.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy High: 23°

Overnight: Mostly cloudy Low: 10°

Tomorrow: Light snow High: 19°

Wednesday: Frigid morning. Mostly sunny. High: 19°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast