Bitter cold today with accumulating snow set to return Friday

SUNNY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 20'S TODAY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY TOMORROW

ACCUMULATING SNOW FRIDAY MID-MORNING THROUGH THE EVENING

After starting the morning in the single digits and for some below zero, we will see our high temperature this afternoon climb into the low 20s. It will a quiet day of weather with lots of sunshine but you will have to bundle up.

WRTV

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 4 AM tomorrow for most of central Indiana. Counties well to the north are not included and counties along the Ohio River to the south will be under a Winter Storm Warning. The further south the higher the potential snowfall totals.

wrtv

Snow will develop mid-morning and then be light but steady through much of the afternoon, through the evening commute before tapering off in the evening.

wrtv

It will be WRTV STORMTEAM ALERT DAY with most areas seeing 2"-4" of snow. Some spots could get close to 5" or a bit more in the warning area to the south. Well to the north look for 2" or less.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny & cold High: 23°

Overnight: Clouds increase. Low: 12°

Tomorrow: Snow High: 28°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast