Breezy and cold this evening. Winter arrives with a chill this weekend.

The majority of the precipitation has moved out of Central Indiana. We could still see a few flurries/drizzle through the evening though. Untreated surfaces may become slick as temperatures drop below the freezing mark this evening into tonight. The NW breeze continues to add to the chill. That will be the main factor for the IU vs. Notre Dame game. Wind chills will be in the upper teens to lower 20s in South Bend. Lower 20s is what it will feel like across the rest of Central Indiana.

We officially welcome in the winter season at 4:21AM Saturday. It will definitely feel like it. Temperatures only climb into the lower 30s Saturday afternoon. Thankfully, winds will be light. We should enjoy some sunshine along with quite a few clouds that are expected.

Brighter, but still on the colder side Sunday. Highs top out in the middle 30s. The week ahead brings the warmth. Highs return to the 40s ahead of Christmas with the chance for a few rain showers here and there.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 24°

Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 35°

Monday: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast