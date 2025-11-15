Breezy and much cooler Sunday

The warm and windy weather Saturday was a bonus for any outdoor plans. Temperatures return to much more seasonable levels for the next few days.

Although not as strong, winds stay breezy tonight. Our wind turns out of the NW with gusts between 20 and 25 mph. That begins to bring in the cooler air with overnight lows around 40°.

There's lots of sunshine in our Sunday forecast. However, temperatures come in about 20° cooler than what we enjoyed Saturday. NW wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph limit our afternoon highs to the lower 50s.

Our next chance of wet weather arrives early Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to stay warm enough that this is all a chilly rain event for us. Following the early round of rain, showers become much more scattered for the rest of the day.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Low: 40°

Sunday: Sunny & breezy. High: 52°

Monday: Morning sun with PM clouds. High: 52°

Tuesday: Scattered showers. High: 51°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast