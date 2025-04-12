Watch Now
Breezy and warmer Sunday

We're enjoying a weekend warm-up! Even tonight won't be as chilly with lows around 40°. That means we don't have to worry about areas of frost heading into Sunday morning.

Clouds increase tonight. Skies will range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy Sunday. Even though we won't see a ton of sunshine, we'll still get high temperatures back into the middle 60s. That's thanks to a south wind of 10-20 mph with gusts between 25 and 30 mph.

Monday brings our next chance for a few showers. Rain chances are only around 30%, and any rainfall will be light. The bigger impact will be another drop in temperatures behind the system. We'll go from highs near 70° Monday to the middle 50s Tuesday.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 41°
Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Breezy. High: 65°
Monday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers. High: 69°
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 55°

