Breezy & mild Tuesday. Widespread rain on the way.

Following a cold weekend, temperatures are getting back to where they should be for early March. We aren't finished with the warming trend though. A south breeze and clouds will hold overnight lows around 40°.

Tuesday comes with lots of cloud cover. A few showers are also possible through the day, but widespread rain holds off until Tuesday evening into Tuesday night. Breezy south winds send temperatures through the 50s and close to 60° for an afternoon high. Wind gusts over 35 mph will be possible.

wrtv

Rain increases in coverage Tuesday evening, but should decrease overnight. A few storms are possible, but the severe weather threat continues to appear it will stay off to our south. Another round of wet weather is expected Wednesday.

wrtv

Rainfall totals on the order of a half inch to one inch still look to be fairly common across Central Indiana by Wednesday evening.

wrtv

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain and storms develop. High: 60°

Wednesday: Rain and wind. Temps fall.

Thursday: Decreasing clouds. High: 42°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast