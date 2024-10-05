Breezy Sunday comes with more warmth

Warm weather continues this weekend, but big changes are ahead.

Thanks to a passing warm front, temperatures won't be as cool tonight. A southerly breeze holds overnight lows in the low and middle 60s. Skies stay mostly clear.

We'll notice a couple of changes between our Saturday and Sunday weather. Sunday brings more sunshine from start to finish. It also brings more wind.

SW winds turn west and eventually NW through the day. A steady breeze of 10-15 mph comes with gusts around 25 mph throughout the day. Temperatures return to the lower 80s for highs.

The changing wind direction comes with a cold front. The front comes through dry, but will bring a big drop in temperatures. You may need to make a quick switch from weekend shorts to weekday layers. Monday afternoon highs only reach into the upper 60s. That's after starting in the 40s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 64°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. High: 82°

Monday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. High: 68°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 70°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

