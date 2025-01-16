Watch Now
Brief warm-up ahead of chance for rain and snow

We're doing our best to thaw things out a bit while we enjoy some relatively "warmer" temperatures. After making it to the freezing mark Thursday, temperatures fall back into the 20s for overnight lows. Some patchy fog could develop.

We should be more efficient at melting some of the snow and ice Friday. That's thanks to temperatures climbing to around 40° and some sunshine. We keep a bit of a southerly breeze, which will keep afternoon wind chills closer to 30°.

Our next weather system arrives Friday night. With temperatures above freezing, we start off with a cold rain. As we go through the night, and especially into Saturday morning, we're likely to see a transition to snow.

Just how quickly we see the colder air catch up to the precipitation is going to determine how much snow we see. Regardless, snowfall amounts are likely to be on the light side with this system.

An even colder blast of frigid temperatures arrives over the weekend. The coldest of the air will be felt the first half of next week. We're expecting multiple mornings to start off with temperatures below zero.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low: 22°
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 40°
Friday Night: Rain likely. May mix with snow. Low: 35°
Saturday: AM rain/snow mix. Temperatures fall.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and frigid. High: 17°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

