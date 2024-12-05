Watch Now
Bright but bitter today but a warmer weekend ahead

  • BITTER COLD WIND CHILL ALL DAY
  • WARMING TREND OVER THE WEEKEND
  • RAIN RETURNS ON MONDAY

After a very wind start to the day the wind will continue to calm down as we progress into the afternoon. The wind direction won't change though and that will keep us cold all day. The good news is lots of sunshine.

Even though the actual temperature will climb into the low 20s the wind will make it feel around 10°.

Tomorrow morning will be another very cold start. However, once we get past tomorrow a warming trend will take place.

Look for highs by Sunday to be around 50°.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Cold & breezy. High: 23°
Overnight: Mainly clear & cold. Low: 13°
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 30°
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 41°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

