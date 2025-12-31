Bringing in the new year with light snow for some

Mother Nature will be popping some confetti in the form of snow for New Year's Eve. Snow will generally be light and most likely NE of Indy this evening into tonight. Even a little snow could create some slick spots on roads and sidewalks. With temperatures in the lower to middle 30s, a bit of a wintry mix is possible as well.

Areas along and NE of a Monticello to Muncie to Richmond line could see a half inch to one inch of snow. Amounts quickly drop off SW of there.

It's a dry and cold start to 2026. Fortunately, the wind stays light through the day. We should work in at least a little afternoon sunshine to go with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures continue to run a little below average through the weekend. We moderate next week with highs in the 40s. Some of us may even get into the 50s!

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of light snow. Low: 21°

New Year's Day: Partly sunny. High: 29°

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 33°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. High: 33°

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 35°

