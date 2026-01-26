Brutally cold air in the wake of the weekend snow

Headlines



BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW

EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS

BITER COLD AIR LINGERS

We recorded 11.1" of snow, officially, at Indy's airport. Many of us will be digging out today. A word of caution, it will be very very cold. temperatures only make it to 5°-10° today. That cold will be amplified by the wind. That is why we have an extreme cold warning through Monday morning, then another warning into Tuesday morning. Here is a look at the wind chill forecast.

WRTV

Blowing and drifting snow will continue to be a problem for the next few days. Our very light and fluffy snow will ride a strong wind. The forecast wind gusts peak at 40+ MPH into Tuesday morning.

WRTV

Bitter cold air stays with us this week. Overnight lows stay below zero this week. High temperatures only manage to make it into the teens and 20s. Know that will will feel like 10° to 25° below zero this week.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind chill -15°. High: 7°

Overnight: Partly cloudy. Wind chill -20°. Low: -4°

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind chill -20°. High: 20°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast