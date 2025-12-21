Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Central Indiana gets a BIG warm-up for the week of Christmas

KM5.png
wrtv
KM5.png
Posted

Tonight brings the last of the cold temperatures for a while. Skies stay mostly clear with lows in the middle 20s.

Clouds make their return across Central Indiana Monday. That won't keep temperatures from climbing though. Thanks to a SE wind of 5-15 mph, afternoon highs reach into the middle and upper 40s. That puts us back above average.

KM2.png

Monday evening into Monday night brings the chance for a few light rain showers. With temperatures staying well above freezing, we don't have to worry about any wintry precipitation.

KM3.png

We're relatively warm for the rest of the week. That means the furnace won't have to run nearly as much as it has recently. Highs climb into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. 60s make an appearance for Christmas Day and Friday. Outside of some showers late Wednesday, our weather is pretty quiet for your holiday travel.

KM4.png

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:
Overnight: Mostly clear. Low: 26°
Monday: Partly sunny. A few showers late. High: 48°
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 55°
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. A few showers late. High: 55°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast

KM1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.