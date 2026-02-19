Indiana under an enhanced risk: prepare for severe weather today

Headlines



AFTERNOON/EVENING SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL

DAMAGING WIND THE MAIN THREAT WITH AN ISOLATED TORNADO POSSIBLE

GETTING COLDER INTO THE WEEKEND

It is a WRTV ALERT DAY as we watch for strong to severe storms to form this afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado. Our time frame for severe weather is from the early afternoon hours and into the evening.

WRTV

Here is a look at the threats by probability. Damaging winds will be the main concern for everyone. Hail is possible - over and inch in diameter. The tornado threat is on the low end, but certainly not zero. Make sure you have a way to get alerts today and check in with the WRTV storm team for updates.

WRTV

After the storms clear today, temperatures will drop. Heading into the weekend, high temperatures land in the 40s and even 30s.

Indianapolis Weather Forecast:

Today: Afternoon severe storms. High: 66°

Overnight: Lingering showers. Low: 40°

Tomorrow: Windy. Partly cloudy. High: 47°

Indianapolis 7-Day Weather Forecast