Central Indiana's NOAA weather radio to be offline April 28-30

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Indianapolis will be conducting scheduled updates to its Advanced Weather Interactive Processing System (AWIPS) from April 28 through Wednesday, April 30. This system is essential for displaying weather information and sending critical alerts to the public.

According to the alert from NWS, all nine NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts maintained by the Indianapolis office will go offline starting at 8 a.m. on April 28. These broadcasts serve as a vital resource for weather warnings across central Indiana and are expected to return to service on April 30.

While the NWS will continue to provide forecasting and warning services through a backup office in Northern Indiana during this time, officials assure that radar operations will remain functional. The Indianapolis office will also remain open and staffed to assist with public inquiries and support the Northern Indiana office.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed using alternative sources during the outage. Local television and radio stations, along with weather apps like the FEMA and Red Cross apps, are excellent alternatives for receiving weather updates. For ongoing weather information, visit the NWS website.

For a complete list of the NOAA Weather Radio transmitters affected by this outage, click here.